'Ek Villain Returns': Arjun Kapoor, Tara, John & Disha Look Fierce At Trailer Launch

Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham appeared in firece avatars for the trailer launch of their upcoming Ek Villain Returns.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham brought out their villainous style at the trailer launch of their upcoming film, 'Ek Villain Returns'. 

Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie will serve as the spiritual sequel to the successful 2014 romantic thriller 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. 

Tara Sutaria will be seen romancing Arjun Kapoor in the film. She wore a body-hugging short dress. 

Disha Patani sizzled in an all-black skirt and top. She will be seen romancing John Abraham in the actioner. 

Arjun Kapoor exuded fierce charm as he wore an all-black attire. 

John Abraham twinned with his co-stars as he kept it casual with an all-black ensemble. 

'Ek Villain Returns' will debut in theatres on July 29, 2022. 

