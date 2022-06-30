'Ek Villain Returns': Arjun Kapoor, Tara, John & Disha Look Fierce At Trailer Launch

Last Updated: 30th June, 2022 17:44 IST

John Abraham twinned with his co-stars as he kept it casual with an all-black ensemble.

Disha Patani sizzled in an all-black skirt and top. She will be seen romancing John Abraham in the actioner.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie will serve as the spiritual sequel to the successful 2014 romantic thriller 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham brought out their villainous style at the trailer launch of their upcoming film, 'Ek Villain Returns'.

