'Ek Villain Returns' Song 'Dil' Gives Glimpse Of Lead Stars' Sizzling Chemistry

After the terrific response of Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ek Villain in 2014, ace filmmaker Mohit Suri is all set to bring forward another passionate love story with Ek Villain Returns. The film stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Ek Villain Returns will chronicle the life of the four as they get entangled in a web comprising of love, action, suspense and murders.

The venture is generating a lot of hype over its unique storyline and soulful tracks. After fueling fans' excitement levels with Ek Villain Returns first song Galliyan Returns, makers once again treated fans with a second song Dil that is all about the budding romance between Tara Sutaria-Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani-John Abraham.

Ek Villain Returns song Dil out

On Friday, the makers of Ek Villain Returns dropped yet another soulful track from the film titled Dil. The song perfectly captures the love story of the lead pair along with the agony of love. The clip initially begins with Tara-Arjun's budding romance and then moves on to John Abraham and Disha Patani's sweet love story. However, the song slowly becomes intense towards the end as the lead actor tear-up while dealing with heartbreak and the pain of lost love. Dil is crooned by Raghav Chaitanya, while the musical duo of Kaushik-Guddi composed the track. The lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

Watch the song below:

More about EK Villain Returns

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. The film is slated to hit the theatres on 29 July 2022. Moreover, the film also marks the stellar cast's first collaboration with each other. The recently released trailer of Ek Villain Returns showcased an intense, dark storyline where John Abraham is seen as a serial killer who only targets women with one-sided lovers. Although the actual plot of the film is kept under the wraps with a significant buzz around who is the actual villain in the film.

Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria/dishapatani