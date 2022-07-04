'Ek Villain Returns' Song 'Galliyan Returns' Explores The Dark Side Of Love; Watch

Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Ek Villain Returns. The makers of the film have now released the movie's first song Galliyan Returns, which is a new version of the 2014 track starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria and John Abraham-Disha Patani's chemistry shines throughout the music video.

Ek Villain Returns' new song Galliyan Returns out

The video opened with the two couples finding love and romancing each other. The song begins on a romantic note but soon takes a turn when viewers get to witness several violent and gruesome scenes. The Galliyan Returns music video comes to an end with Arjun Kapoor giving Disha a sly smile as she hugs John Abraham. What makes this song special is that it marks the first time in the Bollywood film industry that the makers of the track including director Mohit Suri, lyricist Manoj Muntashir and singer-composer Ankit Tiwari, reunited for the recreated version of the song.

Watch the Galliyan Returns music video here:

Ek Villain Returns trailer

The recently released trailer of the film gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect to see on the big screen. The clip began with the introduction of a serial killer, John Abraham, who targets women with one-sided partners. The actors are seen engaging in several violent scenes, but the complete storyline is still under wraps. The trailer built suspense and fans can't wait to watch the film full of love, action, adventure and thrill. Ek Villain Returns has been bankrolled by T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures and will hit the big screens on 29 July 2022.

(Image: @Tara_Sutaria_29/@johnholick/@Classy_Aqsa/Twitter/@arjunkapoor/Instagram)