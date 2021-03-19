Ekta Kapoor And Dibakar Banerjee Reunite For 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' On 11th Anniversary

Makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee are planning to make a second part of the movie. The movie, which was released on March 19, 2010, completes 11 years today. On the occasion, Balaji Telefilms' Cult Movies shared the announcement of the film coming soon.

In 2010, the movie had kickstarted the careers of Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The movie had also introduced a new perspective of filming which was unlike mainstream cinema. While the first part focused on the lives of youngsters destroyed by cameras, the second part will be focusing on lives being corrupted by the internet.

Ekta Kapoor announces Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

'Cult Movies' is a banner under Balaji Telefilms which was started by Ekta Kapoor. The new production division hopes to encourage filmmakers to produce and showcase edgy and relevant stories. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be the second film under the banner after Anurag Kashyap's Dobaraa.

Ekta Kapoor has said that the first movie was remembered by many for its "riveting storytelling and innovative music". She said that the occasion of the 11th anniversary of the movie proves to be the perfect time for announcing the second part. Ekta said that she was "rejoicing" to work with the director, Dibakar Banerjee again.

"Dibakar’s craft and storytelling prowess is superlative", she added. The makers are "hopeful" to create the same ambience which was created by Love Sex Aur Dhokha. The movie's director Dibakar Banerjee spoke about the first part saying it "changed their souls".

He described LSD as the lives captured through "the voice of technology". He said that after over a decade another "wave of technology", the internet would help in shaping people's way of thinking, dreaming, loving, hating and living in a whole new way. He said that the new movie will "journey into the depths" of an unknown change taking place in the world because of the internet.

He added that Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 would not be a movie for the family. He described that the movie would be "something scary". "It could be a mirror of what we are becoming", he added. Dibakar also spoke about the producer of the movie, Ekta Kapoor.

He called Ekta "THE unchallenged disruptor" and also said that she was a "game-changer" of narratives being consumed in India. Dibakar also shared that he was excited about the collaboration. He described it as "unpredictable" and "a thrilling rollercoaster ride"