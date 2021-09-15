Ekta Kapoor Can't Stop Praising Thalaivii; Kangana Ranaut Says 'thank You Boss'

Actor Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii has been on the receiving end of praises for some time now. Most recently, producer Ekta Kapoor joined in and heaped praises on the actor and the film. Kapoor said that she felt overwhelmed watching the film. The producer expressed how much the film ‘stunned’ her and praised Ranaut for her stellar performance. Earlier, superstar Rajinikanth had also extended his joy watching the film.

Ekta Kapoor all praises for Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently watched the biographical drama at a screening and was all praise for Ranaut’s recent film. Kapoor didn’t sit back and hopped on the bandwagon heaping praises over the film. Ekta Kapoor's Instagram was buzzing as the soap opera-maker shared a poster of the film and penned a long note over the film and the people associated with it.

“This is a post that’s coming out of an overwhelmed me. Saw Thalaivii last night and am stunned by the magnitude of scale, perfection, the detailing and the nuanced performances,” she wrote on her Instagram. The producer went on to praise the director AL Vijay and Ranaut’s co-star including Arvind Swamy and Raj Arjun for their efforts and called the film a 'perfect ode to' Jayalalithaa. However, it was her praises for the lead actor that stood out. "An actor par excellence. At no point do you feel this is not Jaya herself,” the producer wrote. She completed the post by noting that the film is a must-watch.

Kangana Ranaut thanks 'boss' Ekta for praise

The post was well-received by fans as well as the lead actor herself. The Thalaivii actor took the praises with charm and replied by commenting, “thank you Boss,” under the post. Meanwhile, fans of both the producer and the actor showered love in the comments section.

What is 'Thalaivii' all about?

The film is a biographical drama that traces the life of J Jayalalithaa. The film focuses on her journey from when she made her acting debut to when she entered the world of politics. The film also stars Arvind Swami, who plays the role of M G Ramachandran. The biographical drama was released on the big screen, however not all states have lifted COVID restrictions, for fans to head to theatres and enjoy the film. However, the film will make its debut on OTT platforms soon. The Hindi version of it will stream on Netflix, while Tamil and Telugu rights of Thalaivii have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video.

