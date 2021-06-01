Ekta Kapoor Celebrates Her Nephew Laksshya's Birthday; Calls Him 'my Son'

Ekta Kapoor's Instagram recently featured a post on the occasion of her nephew and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor's birthday. Ekta Kapoor shared two videos to wish her nephew. While sharing the post, the producer/director wrote that her nephew changed her life ever since he was born.

Ekta Kapoor celebrates nephew Laksshya Kapoor's birthday

Laksshya Kapoor was born via surrogacy in 2016 and Tusshar Kapoor is a single dad. Ekta Kapoor shared videos that were a compilation of Laksshya's photos. The videos featured Laksshya Kapoor's pictures with his grandfather and grandmother, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. The videos also featured various other pictures of Tusshar Kapoor's son. Ekta Kapoor while sharing the video wrote that Laksshya had changed her life and that he made her feel love like no one else and also called him "my son". Ekta's caption read "If someone changed my life it has to b u! Lakuuuu u made me feel love like no other ❤️happie bday my son /boy". Check out the other video below.

Friends and fans react to Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post and left their comments. Actors like Parth Samthaan, Urvashi Dholakia and Rahul Dev wished Ekta's nephew and left their comments on the post. Most of the fans wished Tusshar Kapoor's son in the comment section.

Ekta Kapoor celebrates 10 years of Bade Ache Lagte Hai

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram and celebrated 10 years of her hit show Bade Ache Lagte Hai. The show featured Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in the lead roles. The producer/director penned down a note and wrote "Ten years of #badeachchelagtehai! The irony that I heard this morning:) so much love was experienced in this one! An ode to mature love! Thanks ram Sakshi Mitu sony Sneha danish Ajay Prashant Bhat Sandip Doris n d whole team". Ekta also shared a video in which the team of Bade Ache Lagte Hai including the leader of the show Sakshi Tanwar and other cast and crew spoke about their experience of working on the show. The show was on air for almost four years.

