Ekta Kapoor Confesses Having A Crush On Chunky Panday On His Birthday: 'I Blushed...'

Chunky Panday is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. Panday made his acting debut in 1987 with the film Aag Hi Aag opposite Neelam Kothari and has starred in about 100 films throughout his career span of three decades. On Monday, September 26, the actor celebrated his 60th birthday. He received a lot of love from his fans and friends in the industry. However, it is director-producer Ekta Kapoor's wish that grabbed everyone's attention.

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback picture with Chunky Panday. Sharing the photo, Kapoor confessed she had a crush on the Aankhein star and penned a funny caption. Referring to Bhavana Pandey being a part of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, and wrote, "When years ago I blushed at @chunkypanday if he had responded I'd be a Bollywood wife today. happieeeee bdayyyyy."

Farah Khan, Malaika Arora also reveal they had a crush on Panday

Seemingly, Ekta Kapoor was not only the one who had a crush on Panday. Farah Khan Kunder also shared a picture with Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, and her three kids. In the IG story she wrote, "Pati, patni n @bhavanapandey happy birthday @chunkypanday this could have bn our future."

Malaika Arora also revealed Panday was her first crush. Taking to her Instagram handle, Arora shared a throwback picture with Panday. As she added a sticker "OLD IS GOLD," and called herself "GOLD" and Chunky Panday "OLD." She also wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY FIRST CRUSH @CHUNKYPANDAY."

Two days ahead of his birthday, Chunky Panday threw a star-studded party which was attended by several celebrities of the film fraternity. Ananya Panday shared a picture from the party in which everyone wore party hats that had Chunky Panday's face on them. She wrote, "Yes the party hats had pictures of my dad on it."

Image: Instagram/@ektarkapoor