Ekta Kapoor Congratulates Rajkummar-Patralekhaa On Wedding, Reveals Reason Behind Absence

Producer and TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor who was recently honoured with Padma Shri in Delhi took to Instagram and congratulated the newlywed couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. The producer shared a picture of the couple from their wedding and revealed why she could not be a part of it.

Ekta Kapoor in the caption revealed that it has been 10 days that she is facing stomach issues ever since she has been back from Delhi. The producer expressed her sadness of not being able to travel and attend the wedding, yet she was happy to see the two all set to start new beginnings.

Ekta Kapoor explains why she could not be a part of Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's wedding

“Due to my stomach issues ( now 10 days right from Delhi ), I cud not travel and be where this beautiful couple tied d knot@but patraaa n raaaj u both make me believe in love! I cannot tell u both how happy I am! I rarely see love like u both have! When raj talks about parra it makes me believe that love n happiness n caring are not transient! Best wishes u both,” she wrote alongside the picture.

For the big day, Rajkummar wore an off-white sherwani while Patralekhaa wore a gorgeous Sabyasachi red lehenga. The lavish wedding ceremony took place in Chandigarh. "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond,” wrote Rajkummar while giving a glimpse of their close-knitted wedding ceremony.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for more than ten years and have been staying together. Though Rajkummar and Patralekhaa made their relationship official a while ago, they have been spotted together quite many times in their years of relationship. In 2019, in a post by Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa opened up about her relationship with the actor. During the interaction, she recalled when she first saw Rajkummar Rao in the film Love Sex Aur Dhoka and stated how she thought he was a weird man.

IMAGE: Instagram/EktaKapoor