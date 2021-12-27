Ekta Kapoor Feels 'overwhelmed' To Be Among Influential People In Variety’s List Of 500

The Indian film industry has been spreading its wings globally while members of the fraternity are making it big with their achievements. From bagging position in Forbes list or bagging Oscar nomination, the Indian stars have left no stone unturned to create a great impact on the hearts of their fans internationally. Recently, Variety released the list of 500 ‘influential business leaders shaping the global $2 trillion entertainment industry, and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has bagged a position.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a snapshot from the list while thanking Variety for the honour. Apart from Ekta, the other selected includes Monika Shergill, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani, Kalanithi Maran, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aamir Khan, and Shivani Pandya Malhotra. The list released by the American magazine on Thursday has 9 Indian names who have been the most influential business leaders.

Ekta Kapoor on Variety’s list of 500 influential people in entertainment

Ekta Kapoor, who is partner and Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms is among the nine selected. The official introduction of the producer on Variety’s website states that Ekta is “responsible for the creative direction of its TV shows and movies, Kapoor has helped Balaji Telefilms become one of the largest content producers in South Asia.”

Further, it read, “The pandemic caused a major hiatus for the company: Movies such as Pagglait and Dolly Kitty debuted on Netflix rather than opening in cinemas. But Balaji Telefilms is now back on track with five movies in the pipeline for 2022. It just announced a slate of 30 titles for the coming year, adding to the 83 shows currently streaming on the platform.”

Ekta thanked the magazine for the honour and wrote, “Thank you Variety for including me in this honour. Overwhelmed by sharing this space with such a prolific list. Congratulations to @monika__shergill @akshaykumar, Mukhesh Ambani, Kalanithi Maran, Shivani Pandya Malhotra, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aamir Khan!”

This is the second time that Ekta Kapoor along with Sidharth Roy Kapur has found their name in the list. Earlier, Ekta Kapoor informed everyone about Pagglait winning the Asian Academy awards 2021 and thanked the team while stating that it was such an honour and joy for her. Many celebrities namely Rahul Dev, Tahira Kashyap, Ridhi Dogra, Ronit Roy, and others congratulated the TV Czarina and the movie team

(IMAGE: Facebook/EktaKapoor)