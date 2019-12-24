Ekta Kapoor Gifts Luxury Car To ‘Dream Girl’ Director Raaj Shaandilyaa

Ekta Kapoor gifted a luxury car to “Dream Girl” director Raaj Shaandiyaa as a celebratory gesture for delivering the blockbuster film. Dream Girl has become the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana’s career. Ekta Kapoor’s production house, Balaji Productions, has already signed with Shaandilyaa for a second collaboration, which falls into the same genre of high-concept entertainment.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.