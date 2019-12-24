The Debate
The Debate
Ekta Kapoor Gifts Luxury Car To ‘Dream Girl’ Director Raaj Shaandilyaa

Ekta Kapoor congratulated 'Dream Girl' director Raaj Shaandiyaa for delivering the blockbuster film by gifting him a luxury car and signing a new film with him

Ekta Kapoor gifted a luxury car to “Dream Girl” director Raaj Shaandiyaa as a celebratory gesture for delivering the blockbuster film. Dream Girl has become the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana’s career. Ekta Kapoor’s production house, Balaji Productions, has already signed with Shaandilyaa for a second collaboration, which falls into the same genre of high-concept entertainment. 

 

 

