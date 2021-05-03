Ekta Kapoor Hints 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain' Sequel, Shares 'random Musings'

Director and producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Monday to tease her fans with the 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain' song and hinted at a sequel. She also shared a post with beautiful pictures of herself with the hashtag 'Random Musings'.

Kapoor shared a small video clip where she is seen listening to 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain' song on the radio and asks, "Should we?? Again??" Ekta's hit soap opera with the title similar to the song featured Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar in the lead that released in 2011 and went on till 2014. The show explores the worlds of its protagonists, Priya Sharma (Sakshi Tanwar) and Ram Kapoor (Ram Kapoor), who accidentally discover love after getting married.

'Bade Ache Lagte Hain' has been composed by R.D. Burman for the 1976 Bollywood film Balika Badhu.

Meanwhile, her post was captioned as, "No filter like d sun...no leveller like mortality! a moment of meloncholic pause ...uncertainty everywhere....no one n nothing is forever #randommusings." [sic]

No filter like d sun...no leveller like mortality! a moment of meloncholic pause ...uncertainty everywhere....no one n nothing is forever #randommusings pic.twitter.com/4Lx4RGu6nf — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 3, 2021

The producer has been lately busy with multiple projects for her ALT Balaji OTT platform. Balaji production house is also associated with several daily soaps, web series, and films. Recently, Ekta dropped a trailer of her latest release, His Storyy on ALT Balaji. Sharing the trailer, she wrote, "His Storyy. Kunal and Sakshi have been happily married for more than 20 years. However, Kunal has been hiding his truth, his love for another man - Preet. Will the society he's lived in for years be supportive of their love? Watch #HisStoryy streaming now on @altbalaji & @Zee5premium".

Kunal and Sakshi have been happily married for more than 20 years. However, Kunal has been hiding his truth, his love for another man - Preet.



Will the society he's lived in for years be supportive of their love?

Watch #HisStoryy streaming now on @altbalaji & @ZEE5Premium pic.twitter.com/rlM0CrssZY — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 25, 2021

