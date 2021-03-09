Ekta Kapoor Promotes 'The Married Woman'; Shows Why Dancing And Acting Is "not Genetic"

Ekta Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most popular faces and influential personalities in the television industry. She often makes appearances on various television shows and makes sure to post about them on social media as well. The producer has often shared small peeks into her TV appearances on social media in the past, and her latest Instagram post shows a glimpse of her having a fun moment on the popular singing reality show Indian Idol. The post contains a small clip that features her and her father Jitendra along with other celebrities, as they shake a leg with each other.

Ekta Kapoor on why dancing is “not genetic”

Ekta Kapoor often makes comic and witty references in the captions of her posts. Her latest post shows a glimpse of her appearance in Indian Idol alongside her father Jitendra Kapoor, to promote The Married Woman. The short video also features several other celebrities, including Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya who are the judges of the show, and Aditya Narayan who hosts it. All of them can be seen doing the popular dance step of Jitendra, which has become one of his major trademarks.

However, Ekta herself can be seen refusing to dance along with the rest. She wrote a comic message for her fans in the caption, which starts with, “I cannot dance”. She then called herself a “living proof” that dancing and acting is “not genetic”. She made a reference to how her father can do both, while she herself does not possess the talent for it. At the end of her caption, she thanked everyone for the “love and reviews” that the show has received and said that she is “grateful” for it. Her fans soon sent their amused reactions in the comments section of the post.

Ekta Kapoor has been responsible for the creation of several hit shows on television. Some of the most popular ones among them include Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Pavitra Rishta and many more. She has also produced a number of hit films including Dream Girl, Half Girlfriend, The Dirty Picture and many more.

