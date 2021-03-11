Ekta Kapoor Thanks Priyanka Chopra Jonas For Her Support In Raising Funds For 'Bittu' Cast

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor is on cloud nine ever since the short movie Bittu has made it to the Oscars 2021 nominations. The short film is the first project to be made under the Indian Women Rising initiative founded by Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Ruchikaa Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap. Recently, Ekta took to Instagram to thank Priyanka Chopra Jonas for pledging her support to raise funds for the little girls, Rani and Renu who star in Bittu.

Ekta Kapoor thanks Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In the video reposted from Gunnet Monga's account, Priyanka speaks about how the Indian Women Rising cinema collectable has joined hands with a non-profit organisation Educate Girls USA to raise funds for the brighter future of Rani and Renu. These little girls' ages are 10 and eight years respectively and reside in the small Himalayan village. This fundraiser aims at providing Rani and Renu with basic amenities like water, electricity and a roof over their heads. Priyanka also said that she done her bit to help the girls and also urged netizens to do whatever they can in their capacity to help them as well. In the caption of the post, Ekta Kapoor thanked 'global icon' Priyanka and also wrote that she was humbled to have received her support.

Bittu movie cast and other details

Bittu is a short film written and directed by Karishma Dev Dube. It tells the story of two little girls Rani and Renu and the close bond that they share at that tender age. The film has made it to the Top 10 nominations of the 93rd Academy Awards in the Live Action Short Film category. This film was chosen out of the 174 short films that had entered the category. Ekta Kapoor had taken to her Instagram account to share this piece of good news with her fans. In the caption, she wrote, "So so grateful for BITTU and our incredible team... Say a little prayer and wish us luck for the next round of nominations".

Oscars 2021 details

After much delay, the Oscars 2021 are scheduled for April 26, 2021. They were earlier scheduled to be telecasted in February but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the date further. According to a report by Variety, a representative from the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and channel ABC told them that the awards will be inducted in person and will not be a virtual affair.

Image courtesy- @ektarkapoor and @priyankachopra Instagram