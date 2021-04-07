Ekta Kapoor Wishes Dad Jeetendra On His Birthday, Says 'you Are The Wind Beneath My Wings'

On the occasion of veteran actor Jeetendra’s birthday, his daughter and producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a short video which has a slideshow of pictures and videos from his birthday celebrations. He is seen posing with his family members and other popular faces from the film industry. Ekta even wrote a few words of gratitude for her father in the caption, which received a prompt response from both celebrities and fans.

Ekta Kapoor wishes Jeetendra, calls him “Wind beneath my wings”

Ekta Kapoor is known to be quite active on social media and leave no opportunities to wish her family and friends on special occasions. She has recently shared a video that contains both pictures and clips of her father celebrating his birthday with family. Ekta also wrote a few heartfelt words in the caption, which begins with her wishing Jeetendra. Calling him the ‘wind beneath her wings’, she expressed her gratitude to him by recalling how helped her grow and supported her when she decided to become a producer.

Ekta also mentioned how he taught her that “Love is acceptance”. The post immediately got a barrage of reactions from the netizens in the comments section. Among them were some of the popular names in film industry such as Suzzane Khan and Riddhima Kapoor, who sent their wishes to “Jeetu uncle”. His loyal fans joined in wishing by showering him with compliments and praising his long work as an actor. Many even expressed their excitement about the unseen pictures that were shown in the video.

Jeetendra has turned 79 years of age on April 7. His acting career has spanned for several decades, during the course of which he has worked in dozens of hit films. His children Ekta and Tusshar both followed his footsteps in films. While Tusshar became an actor as well, Ekta Kapoor has become one of the biggest producers in the business and has a long list of hit films and TV shows to her name.

