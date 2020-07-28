Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Files Complaint Against Impostor Claiming To Be Their Agent

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Production House recently took to Twitter to clarify a few misunderstandings related to a casting agent impostor. The team issued an official statement after an internet user pointed out how one of their agents had been using foul language against them while also indulging in name-calling and passing disturbing comments. In the statement, Balaji Telefilms clarified that they are not associated with such an agent and have also filed a police complaint against them.

Balaji Telefilms’ official statement

An internet user recently took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a conversation that they had with a woman who claimed to be a Balaji Telefilms casting agent. In the screenshot posted, the agent could be seen abusing the user while also passing disturbing comments related to death and suicide. According to the screenshot, the fake agent stated that they "must die" or "commit suicide" if they aren't able to keep up with the deadline. The impostor can also be seen mentioning Ekta Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Karan Johar in the conversation. Have a look at the tweet made by a Twitter user here.

Balaji Telefilms was quick to respond to the user and clarify that they are not associated with such an agent and the person that they have been speaking with is just an impostor.

Balaji Telefilms replied to the woman’s woes on Twitter and also gave out an official statement. They wrote that the person who sent this message is a fraudulent individual who is posing as their casting agent. They also mentioned that the person had been communicating poorly with aspiring actors.

They also wrote that they are not associated with the impostor mentioned in the tweet, in any capacity. Balaji Telefilms also stated that they have filed an official police complaint with the authorities at Amboli Police Station against the person who is mistreating aspiring actors and artists. They also requested the audience to not entertain such impostors in any way. Have a look at the replies by Balaji Telefilms.

Image Courtesy: Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms Twitter

