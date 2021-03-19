Ekta Kapoor's 'coolest Villains' Meet Her 'hero' Jeetendra On 'Ek Villain Returns' Set

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor, on Thursday, took to her social media handle and shared a BTS picture from the sets of Ek Villain 2. The picture featured lead actors, John Abraham and Disha Patani, along with the director, Mohit Suri, and a few crew members. The photo was clicked, presumably, when Ekta Kapoor's father and veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor recently visited the sets of Ek Villain 2. Everyone in the photo can be seen sporting a black hoodie with their name written on the left side along with a smile. Instagramming the photo, Kapoor wrote a short caption dedicated to her father, which read, "The coolest Villains with my hero".

Ekta's villains meet her hero:

Interestingly, within a few hours, the picture managed to garner more than 30k double-taps; and is still counting. On the other hand, many from Ekta's 3.7M Insta fam flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons. As a section of Instagram users went gaga over the picture while a couple of users started speculating if Jeetendra is also playing any pivotal role in the upcoming film. Meanwhile, an Instagram user praised Jeetendra and wrote, "He’s the same young man in my eyes, whom we saw in his films of 80s. I can see him only in lead roles"; another fan added, "Dynamic Jeetuji fades them all in one go even at this age".

Ek Villain Returns details

The sequel of Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer started rolling in March 2021. The ensemble star cast of the upcoming film will feature John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Earlier, the makers had roped Aditya Roy Kapur. However, it was reported that due to his creative differences with director Mohit Suri, he opted out of the project. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 11, 2022.

On a related note, while spilling the beans around the project, director Mohit Suri had said, "Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for 'Ek Villain' overwhelms me. I am sure with 'Ek Villain Returns', the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride", in a statement.

