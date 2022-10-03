Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor were recently in the headlines after reports suggested that the duo was facing arrest warrants over their web series, XXX (season 2). The complaint was filed by Shambhu Kumar, a resident and ex-servicemen from Begusarai, who claimed that the Kapoor-backed series insulted soldiers and hurt the sentiment of their families.

Days after the reports surfaced, Ekta's lawyer issued a statement denying that any such warrant was received by the mother-daughter duo. The lawyer said that the reports have been constructed on the basis of alleged statements of the complainant's advocate, adding that they're 'false and inaccurate'.

Ekta Kapoor's lawyer denies reports of arrest warrant against her & Shobha Kapoor

According to Hindustan Times, the lawyer mentioned, "In the recent past, there have been news articles alleging the issuance of arrest warrants by a Magistrate Court in Begusarai, Bihar against Ms Ekta Kapoor and Mrs Shobha Kapoor. These news articles which appear to have been made on the basis of alleged statements of the advocate for the individual who has filed the complaint are false and inaccurate as no arrest warrants have been received by Ms Ekta Kapoor or Mrs Shobha Kapoor.”

The alleged arrest warrant against the duo was issued by judge Vikas Kumar following a complaint by Shambhu Kumar, news agency PTI reported. Shambhu, who lodged the complaint back in 2020, claimed that the series had objectionable scenes pertaining to the soldier's wife. His legal aid told PTI that Ekta and Shobha Kapoor had been summoned to appear before the court.

"They (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them, "Shambhu's lawyer said.

XXX premiered in 2018, following which its second season came out in 2020 on ALTBalaji, which is owned by Ekta's Balaji Telefilms.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @EKTAKAPOOR)