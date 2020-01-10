'Tanhaji' Star Elakshi Gupta On Nepotism: 'Everyone Has Their Own Struggle Story'

The debate on nepotism is never-ending in Bollywood industry. The newbie of Bollywood, Elakshi Gupta, was also not spared from the same.

Elakshi made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's 100th film, 'Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior'. In an interview with leading daily, she was asked about her opinions on nepotism. And how far she feels it is easy for a star kid to make a debut in Bollywood than a struggling actor.

Elakshi opens up on nepotism and her struggle:

Elakshi answered all the questions. In the interview, the Tanhaji actor said that nepotism is not just in Bollywood but in every field. She said that it is always a bit easier to enter into a profession which your parents belong to. The actor also gave her own example and said that as her parents are doctors so it was easier for her to get the contacts of the medical fraternity. She added that she knew how to proceed in the medical profession.

She further added that, though she had knowledge she still had to work hard and pass the examinations to become a dentist. In a similar way, even the star kids have some benefits but even though they have to work hard and prove themselves. The actor further added that even they have lots of performance pressure to deal with.

Elakshi also spoke about the struggles one has to face in the journey of becoming an actor. She said that everyone has their own struggle story.

For her, she said it was debuting which was very difficult as she came all the way to Mumbai without any contacts in the film industry. She said it was a complete switch for her from being a dentist to a model and then an actor. She said that she has learnt a lot during this journey and is looking forward to more projects.

Elakshi Gupta portrays the character of Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Soyarabai in the film. The movie is directed by Om Raut. The Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji has hit the theatres today.

Image Courtesy: Elakshi Gupta Instagram

