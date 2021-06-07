Elite Season 4: All About Trailer, Mini Episodes, Cast Of Much-anticipated Series

Elite is a Spanish thriller teen drama series created by Carlos Montero and Daro Madrona for the streaming giant Netflix. The series is set in Las Encinas, a fictional elite secondary school, and revolves around the relationships of three working-class teenage students who have received scholarships to attend the school and their wealthy classmates. The popular Spanish television show will soon return for its fourth season on June 18 and has been renewed through season 5. The future of Élite will look different as there are new members joining the show. Talking about the show, here’s all about Elite season 4 cast, trailer and more.

Elite season 4 release date

The creators of the popular Spanish Netflix show Elite season 4 have announced the release date. The fourth season of the thriller teen drama will premiere on June 18, 2021, according to the streamer, who announced the date on Monday alongside ten new photos from the upcoming episodes. The newly released teaser features both returning and new characters as the new school year begins at Las Encinas.

If that isn't exciting enough, Netflix will also release four Elite short story episodes ahead of the new season, focusing on what the characters did over the summer before Elite season 4 began shooting. On Monday, June 14, an episode titled 'Guzman + Caye + Rebe' will air, followed by 'Nadia + Guzman' on Tuesday, June 15, 'Omar + Ander + Alexis' on Wednesday, June 16, and Carla + Samuel' on Thursday, June 17.

That's a wrap on Season 4 of Elite!



Until we can show you what the cast has been working so hard on, enjoy these photos pic.twitter.com/iIHENo0cTh — Netflix (@netflix) December 22, 2020

Elite season 4 cast

Among the cast members are Mara Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Herrán, Miguel Bernardeau, Jaime Lorente, Arón Piper, lvaro Rico, Mina El Hammani, and Ester Expósito. In the fourth season, the series will also see many new additions, including a new school director, who will be played by actor Diego Martin. Diego's character will be seen enacting new policies to boost the school's credibility and status. According to the season synopsis, "A new school year begins at Las Encinas, and with it comes a new director, one of Europe's most powerful businessmen, ready to put the Las Encinas institution, which he claims has been running amok in recent years, back on track.

Elite explores teen drama concepts and themes, but it also includes more progressive issues and other sides to its clichés. The fourth season will be available for streaming on June 18, and the fifth instalment has also been announced, though no release date has been set. Elite's third season premiered in March 2020, and each season consists of eight episodes, which will be the same for the upcoming season as well. Watch the Elite season 4 trailer below.

Image: Elite Netflix Instagram

