Ellen DeGeneres, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebrities Who Survived Covid-19; See List

The COVID-19 virus took over the world by March 2020 after cases first surfaced in China's Wuhan. This March 2021 would mark a year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. In the time period, many celebrities including entertainers from Bollywood, Hollywood and the Regional Indian Cinema too were infected with the virus

The recent news of Ranbir Kapoor contracting the virus has been making the rounds on the internet. Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson took to her Instagram handle to mark the anniversary since they contracted the virus.

A list of celebrities who survived Covid-19

P!nk

P!nk announced on April 3, 2020, that she contracted the virus on her Twitter handle. She educated fans about the virus saying it affected people of every age group. She urged for the coronavirus testing to be made free and more accessible to protect children, families and communities. After her experience, she went ahead to donate a sum of $1 million to help in the effort of relieving people from the coronavirus.

Varun Dhawan

Coolie No.1 actor Varun Dhawan contracted the virus in December 2020. He contracted the virus while shooting for his film Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh. In an Instagram post, Varun wrote about being extra careful while shooting. Along with Varun, Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor too contracted the virus. Varun has since recovered and is currently working on his movie Bhediya.

Hugh Grant

Notting Hill actor Hugh Grant contracted the virus in February 2020. He was out for promotions of his HBO show The Undoing. He got affected after his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Talking about his experience Grant said that he felt a heaviness in his chest comparing it to the sensation of a giant man sitting on his chest. He also reported that he lost his sense of smell and his eyes felt three times bigger.

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh is one of the celebrities who survived Covid-19. In August 2020, she took to her Instagram account to share the news with fans. Post three weeks of resting and recovering she was tested negative. She shared her experience saying that the 21 days of isolation was the most challenging part for her. Genelia urged fans to surround themselves with love. She also asked her followers to stay healthy by eating well and staying fit.

Ellen Degeneres

Ellen Degeneres caught the virus in December 2020. She too posted a message for fans on her Instagram handle notifying them about her ill health. She wrote that she tested positive and had notified all people who came in close contact with her. She also said that she was following all the guidelines provided by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.