Ellen DeGeneres’s Wife Portia Reveals She Was Initially Married To A Man For A Green Card

Ellen DeGeneres has been making the headlines for quite some time now. The personality is not only in the talks because of her popular talk show but her personal life is also being spoken about. Recently, the news about Ellen DeGeneres ‘s wife, Portia de Rossi initially being married for a US Green Card has come out to light. Read further ahead.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Ellen DeGeneres’s wife initially married for a Green Card

Ellen DeGeneres’s wife, Portia de Rossi, is a popular Australian- American actor and model. While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Portia de Rossi said that initially she got married to somebody only with the intention of getting a Green Card in the United States for settling there permanently. She herself revealed that not only this but her ex-husband even ran away with her sister-in-law.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Portia de Rossi said that even though she got married to a man initially to get a Green Card as a free will to stay in the United States, she did not get her Green Card through him. She said that she couldn’t do it by the end of it, as by the end of their first year together, despite having a desire to be attracted to him, Portia de Rossi’s latent fear of her real sexuality was simmering and about to boil. Portia de Rossi also spoke about how things ended between her and her ex-husband, leaving her and her brother completely broken. She said that her husband left her and ran away with her brother’s wife. It was then when her brother moved into her place and the two would always give each other company. Portia de Rossi said that they liked to go out for margaritas and Mexican food to commiserate.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi began dating in 2004, and it was in 2005, that the couple made their relationship official. After being together for years, the two finally tied the knot in 2008. Portia de Rossi was previously married to Mel Metcalfe III and their relationship lasted for only three years. Rumours have been suggesting that the relationship between Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi is also taking a bad turn.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.