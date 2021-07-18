Elli AvrRam Feels Elated To Work With Big B, Says 'Miracles Do Happen When You Dream Big'

Actress Elli AvrRam has recently shared a post on her official Instagram handle expressing her happiness in working with Amitabh Bachchan. On Saturday, Elli AvrRam was seen posing alongside Big B and shared the news of working with him in the upcoming movie Goodbye. She expressed her excitement of working alongside the megastar in the Instagram post caption.

Elli wrote, "Dear fan-fam, here's what's next! Remember the script I was holding, but not sharing? Well it was 'Goodbye' with one and only @amitabhbachchan sir. I still remember how I used to dance on Shava Shava, back home in Sweden with my girlfriends, and today, Im getting to act with sir!!!! O m g. All I can say is Miracles do happen, when you dare to Dream Big. Cant wait for next schedule to start soon!!! #goodbye."

Fans congratulated Elli for her upcoming project with Big B and wished her good luck for the same. One user commented, "Congrats Elli! so so happy for u n so well deserved". While another user commented, "Hard work always pays". Many users showered their blessings by commenting heart emoticons on her post. Have a look at the comments,

More about the upcoming film Vikas Bahl's Goodbye

Vikas Bahl's drama Goodbye is one of the most talked-about movies of Bollywood due to its star-studded cast including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. South Indian cinema's sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna will also be making her Bollywood entry with three more movies lined up for her. Although the release date of the movie Goodbye has not been revealed yet, it has completed its first schedule. To be produced under Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment, the former's official Instagram account shared pictures of the wrap-up party of the movie. Spreading like wildfire on the internet, the images from the party showed the cast of the forthcoming movie, shaking a leg with each other. DJing in the back, the veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan sported a trendy colorful hoodie for the party.

(IMAGE: ELLIAVRRAM-INSTAGRAM)

