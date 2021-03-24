Elli AvrRam Flaunts Abs In Her New Instagram Post; Here's What Krishna Shroff Commented

Swedish Greek actor Elli AvrRam has been acing her fitness goals, as she constantly stuns fans and celebs alike with her fitness and fashion statements. She took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture of herself flaunting her washboard abs. The Malang actor wrote on Instagram, "We are at it#ElliAvrRam #yourstruly".

Immediately after the post was uploaded, fans and celebs took to the gram and commented on her picture. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff was awestruck with the picture writing, 'I see youuuu", while Deanne Panday wrote "Those abs", with a clapping and fire emoji. Evelyn Sharma commented, "HELLOOOOOOO Someone’s been working out this pandemic", while singer Parampara Tandon wrote, "Drooling". Fashion designer Saisha Shinde was also impressed writing, "Abs! Want! NOW!". Check out the picture and see what fans reacted to it here.

Elli AvrRam makes a special appearance in the song Har Funn Maula

Elli AvrRam recently made a special appearance in a song titled Har Funn Maula in Amin Hajee’s film 'Koi Jaane Na' and took to her social media to share updates. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan. She wrote on Instagram, "You'll get surprised to see there’s more of Har Funn Maula when you go to watch the movie ‘Koi Jaane Na’ 2nd of April Thank you @amynhoodaphotography for capturing me so magically...I’m so excited to share all the photos hehe!". Take a look at the pictures here.

More about Elli AvrRam's films updates

The film Koi Jaane Na is directed by Amin Hajee and stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur. The film will be released on April 2, 2021. Meanwhile, Elli is also set to appear in the upcoming Tamil and Kannada remakes of the Hindi film Queen (2014). In the Tamil film Paris Paris, she will play Rajalakshmi alongside Kajal Aggarwal's Parameshwari/Paris, while in the Kannada version Butterfly, she will play Vijaylakshmi alongside Parul Yadav's Parvati. This is also the first time Elli AvrRam has lent her own voice in Tamil and Kannada despite not knowing either language. The actor has earlier appeared in Malang (2020) as well as the sports drama web series Inside Edge season 2.

Promo Image Source: Elli AvrRam Instagram

