Elli AvrRam Heads Back To Sweden After Two Years; Decides To Surprise Mother On Her B'day

Actor and model Elli AvrRam recently flew to Sweden after staying away from her family for close to two years. The actor was quite delighted about her trip and also shared frequent updates about the visit on her social media platforms. She had been stuck in Mumbai due to the pandemic and the travel restrictions that followed. Elli AvrRam decided to surprise her mother on the occasion of her birthday and her fans have also been quite delighted about the reunion.

Elli AvrRam back home after two years

According to the most recent media reports, Elli AvrRam flew down to Sweden to meet her mother on the occasion of her birthday. The actor also uploaded a video on her official Instagram handle, describing her journey while expressing her delight over being back home. In the video shared she can be seen taking a COVID 19 test on her own with the help of an instruction manual. In the video, she has mentioned that in Sweden, people are expected to take the test on their own and the procedure is slightly different.

In the video, Elli AvrRam is seen using a cotton swab on herself while wearing a protective face shield. She is also spotted wearing a proper PPE kit as the cases have been on the rise lately with India witnessing the second COVID wave. In the clip, the actor also mentions how it has to be done while running her viewers through the step-by-step guidelines. In the caption for the post, Elli AvrRam has mentioned that she carried out the test at the Stockholm airport and she is heading home to meet her parents and grandmother. Have a look at the video on Elli AvrRam’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Elli AvrRam Instagram