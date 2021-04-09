Elli AvrRam Takes 'COVID Self Test' At Stockholm Airport: 'Not Compulsory But I Wanted To'

Ellie AvrRam, on April 7, took to Instagram to post a video of herself when she was in the airport in her hometown of Sweden. The video showed the actor taking a COVID test on her own and she informed all of her fans and followers that in Sweden it was not compulsory to take the COVID test in an airport but she was taking the test voluntarily as she was going home. She shared that her motivation was being able to hug her parents and grandmother once she was home while not being a threat to them.

Elli AvrRam's COVID Test

She captioned the video by saying, “How you do it at the airport in Stockholm! You do it yourself and ONLY if you want to. Testing yourself is not compulsory in Sweden, but I wanted to do it since I’m going home to my parents and grandma”. She then went on to show step by step how the process was supposed to be done. Elli AvrRam’s video showed her starting with a nasal swab, moving onto a swab of the throat and ending with dipping the swab in her spittle. The video ended with her wishing that the results were negative and that she could go and be with her family freely.

Fans and followers of the actor lauded her on her decision to test herself before going home. Many people wished her a safe journey and a wonderful trip back home. Others expressed that they were praying that she tested negative and no harm befell her. Many people commented using emojis that consisted of the heart emoji and the blessing-hands emoji. The video has received 66.7k views and 105 comments and still counting.

Elli AvrRam decided to spend most of the lockdown alone with only her cat, she told Hindustan Times. She revealed that she wanted to leave everything and take a flight home and had a long conversation with her father regarding it. Her father advised her not to make the move as it would get very chaotic if the airports got shut down. She thus made the decision to be alone, but was regularly in touch with her family using technology.

