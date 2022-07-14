'Emergency': Anupam Kher Hails Kangana Ranaut's 'exceptional' Performance In Film's Teaser

National Award-winning Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Emergency, in which she will step into the shoes of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The makers of the film released its teaser on July 14, giving fans a glimpse into what to expect.

Now, Bollywood's Anupam Kher has taken to his social media accounts to hail Ranaut's 'exceptional' performance in the short clip.

Anupam Kher praises Kangana Ranaut's Emergency teaser

Taking to his social media accounts a few hours after Kangana Ranaut's Emergency teaser was released, Anupam Kher shared the short clip on his handle as well. He then went on to praise her for her 'exceptional and brilliant' role in the teaser and fans took to the comments section to hail her as well. He wrote, "Dear @kanganaranaut! What an outstanding teaser of #Emergency! You are really exceptional and brilliant! मेरे दादा जी कहते थे, “बहते हुए दरिया को कोई नहीं रोक सकता!” जय हो!" (My grandfather used to say, "No one can stop the flowing river!" Jai Ho!)

After her role in the spy thriller Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut is all set for her next film. She took to her social media account and surprised fans with her first look from her upcoming movie, Emergency. In the video, Ranaut's Indira Gandhi is seen getting a call from the US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, who asks if the American President Richard Nixon cal refer to her as ‘Ma’am’ instead of sir. The actor responds by telling her sectary to inform the President of the United States that everyone refers to her as ‘Sir.’

Kangana Ranaut's films

The actor was last seen in Dhaakad, in which she took on a unique role as Agent Agni and was seen in several high-voltage action scenes. She shared the screen with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta and the film is now available to watch online via Zee5. Apart from Emergency, the actor will soon be seen in Tejas, in which she will play the role of a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

