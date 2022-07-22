'Emergency': Anupam Kher Steps Into Shoes Of Late Political Leader JP, First Look Unveiled

Actor Anupam Kher, who had impressed fans with his stupendous acting skills in the political drama The Accidental Prime Minister, is all set to be part of another biopic venture - Emergency. The film, which is being helmed by Kangana Ranaut, will feature Kher stepping into the shoes of political leader and independent activist Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly referred to as JP.

On July 22, the actor treated fans with his first look poster from the film while expressing his happiness of playing ‘a rebel in the truest sense of the word.’ For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut is going to don the hat of the director for the second time with the political thriller after the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Apart from helming the project, she will also be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Anupam Kher's first look from the next Emergency unveiled

After Kangana’s first glimpse as Indira Gandhi was well received by the fans, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and dropped his first look today. In the poster, the actor can be seen wearing big glasses, a wig, and prosthetics as he will be seen playing Jayaprakash Narayan. JP is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for whose overthrow, he had called for a total revolution.

While sharing his first glimpse from the film, an elated Anupam Kher wrote, “BIG: Happy and proud to essay the role of the man who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, #JayaPrakashNarayan in @kanganaranaut starrer and directorial next #Emergency. My 527th! Jai Ho! 🇮🇳 #JP #Loknayak.”

The Tanu Weds Manu star also shared the Baby actor’s first look on Instagram and wrote, “If there is darkness there is light if there is Indira there is JayaPrakash ….Presenting @anupampkher as the people's hero, Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan. #Emergency.”

Kangana Ranaut is also bankrolling the project under her banner Manikarnika Films. Previously, the actor had shared a series of pictures from the shooting set where she revealed how Anupam had treated her with her 'favourite food'. In a special message on her Instagram story, the Gangster star thanked the veteran actor for the beautiful gesture and wrote, “Today on set, I have received a prize. Anupam Ji has brought my favourite food. It is going to be a delicious day, thank you."

