National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut is known for coming up with challenging roles and pulling them off with great dignity. After spreading her magic as a spy agent in the thriller Dhaakad, the actor is once again set to impress all with her next film Emergency where she will be seen stepping into the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The actor who has been working hard and diligently for her next project for over a couple of weeks treated fans with her first look poster on Instagram that left fans praising her determination. The film is written-directed by Kangana Ranaut who will be seen bankrolling the project under her banner Manikarnika Filmz with Renu Pitti.

Kangana Ranaut's looks from Emergency unveiled

The shooting for the film has begun and on Thursday, the Tanu Weds Manu star shared a glimpse of her character with a teaser on Instagram. The video shows Kangana's transformation as Indira Gandhi where she tries to inhabit the skin of the influential politician. Kangana has been at pains to say that the film is not Gandhi’s biography. In the video, we see Kangana getting a call from the former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, asking if American President Richard Nixon can address her as ‘Ma’am’ instead of the usual sir.

The actor in the titular role takes a beat and says yes, but then turns to her secretary and asks him to inform the US President that everyone in her office refers to her as ‘Sir.’ While sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, "Presenting ‘Her’who was called ‘Sir’..#Emergency shoot begins." Apart from this, she even shared a poster from the film which gives a closer look at her character and wrote, "Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook!Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world…#Emergency shoot begins."

The actor's transformation has been done by Oscar-winner David Malinowski who has worked on films such as Darkest Hour (2017), World War Z (2013), and The Batman (2022).

Soon after her first look was released, fans hailed the actor for always trying something out of the box. One of the users praised her looks and wrote, "Legend back again," while another commented, "The character Looks very realistic." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "She is the queen of the Bollywood industry Kangana Ranaut," while another wrote, "My queen is back."

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut