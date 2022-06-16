'Emergency': Oscar-winning Artist To Help Kangana Ranaut Transform Into Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut will be undergoing an intense transformation regime to step into the shoes of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming venture titled Emergency. The actor recently dropped pictures alongside the Academy award-winning make-up artist David Malinowski, as the duo discussed their vision for her role. David could be seen explaining the nuances of the prosthetics to the actor as well as trying it out on her. Emergency will also be directed and bankrolled by Kangana herself.

Artist David Malinowski roped in to transform Kangana Ranaut into Indira Gandhi

The actor dropped a trail of glimpses alongside David on her Instagram stories on Thursday, June 16, and expressed her excitement to have him on board her second directorial venture. She tweeted, "Pleasure to have academy award-winning artist for character transformation in Emergency," Kangana added, "exciting transformation for my second directorial." Take a look at the post below-

Kangana Ranaut: "Pleasure to have academy award winning artist for character transformation in Emergency. "#KanganaRanaut #KanganaRanaut𓃵 #Emergency pic.twitter.com/GjwkCS7gh2 — Kangana Insta Update 2 (@KR_Insta2) June 16, 2022

The project, whose prep work has commenced, has been penned by Ritesh Shah whose former works include Pink, Kahaani, and Kahaani 2. The actor has also previously dropped a couple of BTS glimpses with her crew, and in one post, mentioned, "Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira.”

The star has earlier spoken about how Emergency isn't a biopic of Indira Gandhi, but a 'grand period film'. In an earlier statement, she dubbed the film as a 'political drama' which will aid the younger generation in understanding the "socio-political landscape of current India.”

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT)