'Emergency': Tamannaah Bhatia Lauds Kangana Ranaut's Indira Gandhi Avatar; 'Brilliant'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her highly-anticipated project Emergency. The 35-year-old is not only essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, but she has also donned the hat of a writer and a director for the forthcoming film. On July 14, the makers of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer unveiled the teaser of Emergency, which created a lot of buzz on social media.

The teaser was not only lauded by the actor's fans but also her industry friends heaped praises, giving a shoutout to Ranaut's Indira Gandhi avatar. Now, on Friday, actor Tamannaah Bhatia hailed the Queen star for her all-new avatar in the short teaser.

Tamannaah Bhatia lauds Kangana Ranaut's look in Emergency

Taking to her Instagram storie, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a poster of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency. The 32-year-old wrote, "bloody brilliant", adding several heart-eyes emoticons to the post.

Kangana Ranaut unveiled the first look of Emergency via Instagram, receiving immense appreciation from fans as well as critics. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook! Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world… #Emergency shoot begins". The poster saw the National Award winner in an intense avatar of the late leader looking down and engrossed in deep thought. Ranaut donned a teal blue Khadi saree, while she is holding her eyeglasses in her right hand.

Emergency teaser

The makers unveiled the teaser of Emergency on the same day in which she promised to ace the role of the former Indian PM like a pro. In the video, Ranaut's Indira Gandhi is seen getting a call from the US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, who asks if the American President Richard Nixon can refer to her as ‘Ma’am’ instead of sir. The actor responds by telling her secretary to inform the President of the United States that everyone refers to her as ‘Sir.’

The actor's transformation has been done by Oscar-winner David Malinowski who has worked on films such as Darkest Hour (2017), World War Z (2013), and The Batman (2022).