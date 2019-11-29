Emily Shah Reveals Her Role In Her Upcoming Movie Jungle Cry

Emily Shah is the daughter of the famous film producer Prashant Shah who owns a production house with the name 'Bollywood Hollywood Production house'. Emily has worked in many Hollywood and Bollywood films before. This is the first time that Emily is going to play a female lead in Bollywood.

Emily Shah's entry in the Indian film industry

The female actor is going to be seen playing the character of a physiotherapist, Roshni Thakkar, in Jungle Cry. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the newcomer revealed some information about her character. Emily said that she could not say no to this film because it deals with a "deep topic in a natural way" (sic). She continued by saying that it is very important to have a female character to influence the audience in such biopics as it enriches the character development.

Emily Shah mentioned that her character will be seen growing and finding meaning in life through other characters in the movie, especially Abhay Deol's character. She also revealed that the movie will be based on the goals, hurdles and problematic situations leading to the victory of the rugby team, which forms the crux of the story.

Emily has worked on and off camera in many films. She is known for her role in Fortune Defies Death. The newcomer has also worked as the Assistant Director for Fast And Furious 7. She was a production assistant for the movie Captain America 2.

The movie, Jungle Cry, is based on a true story of a bunch of tribal kids who were football players but got trained in Rugby and went on to win the under 14 Rugby World Cup in the UK in 2007. Abhay Deol is playing their coach in the movie. Jungle Cry was, expected to release this year. However, as per reports, due to some changes in the script the sports biopic is postponed further. The date of the release is still to be revealed.

