Emmy 2023 Nominations: When And Where To Watch?

The Emmys marks the biggest award ceremony for TV/web series. This year, it will be the 75th anniversary of the highly decorated awards show. This year a number of shows such as Barry, Succession, and others are expected to rack up several nominations. Here’s when and where you can watch the Emmy 2023 in India.

2 things you need to know:

The 75th edition of the Emmy Awards will take place on September 13, 2023.

A total of 16 Emmys are presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences each year.

When are the Emmy nominations being announced?

The Emmy nominations are going to be announced on July 12. Several shows such as Ted Lasso, Succession, and Wednesday among others are going almost likely to be nominated. The nominations will be announced in categories such as Best Comedy Actor, Best Drama Series, Best TV Movie, etc.

When and where to watch the Emmys nominations?

The Emmy nomination will be streaming live in India on July 12, 9:00 PM onwards. Academy Chairman Frank Scherma will present the nomination list with actress Yvette Nicole Brown. As for where to watch the announcement, it will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Lionsgate Play.

The biggest shows of 2023

The Emmys cover releases from late 2022 to the third quarter of 2023. Atlanta’s fourth season, created and starred by Donald Glover, Lakieth Stanfield and Brian Henry Tyree, is a likely nominee in the Emmys. Moreover, Succession, which concluded with its fourth and final season, received critical praise from fans and critics alike, and is also likely to receive several nominations.

(The fourth and final season of Succession is expected to emerge as the big winner at this year's Emmys)

Other series which could be nominated for the Emmys include Vince Gilligan’s Better Call Saul, Bill Hader’s Barry, Jason Sudekis’ Ted Lasso, Christopher Storer’s The Bear and Steven Yuen’s Beef may also receive nominations in several categories.