Emraan Hashmi Asks 'could Ivermectin Be The Silver Bullet Against COVID'; Netizens Answer

While months of research resulted in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, other alternatives providing fool-proof solutions and ease of availability were always welcome. Amid countries trying to vaccinate as many in an attempt to contain the virus, Ivermectin medicine is being talked about in his effectiveness for curing the disease. Actor Emraan Hashmi asked if the drug could be the 'silver bullet' in the treatment of COVID-19.

Emraan Hashmi on Ivermectin

Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter to state though he 'was not a doctor', he wanted to ask if Ivermectin could be the ‘silver bullet’ in the treatment of COVID-19.

I’m no doctor but could IVERMECTIN be the silver bullet against Covid and future waves !! — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) July 1, 2021

Netizens had mixed reactions to it. Some claimed that the drug had played a major role in their recovery or of their near and dear ones. Organisations like WHO had advised against the use of the drug, citing the lack of safety data, and some netizens also asked why it had been ‘banned’ at the peak of the pandemic.

I was saved by it . — Amrit🇮🇳 (@Amritanshu31) July 1, 2021

Yes I think so.. Me and my mom took Ivermectin as per doctor's advice.. we are better now. — ⟭⟬ᴮᴱRajasi⁷⟬⟭ (@Iamrajasi) July 1, 2021

@emraanhashmi sir, ivermectin is mentioned in the treatment protocol provided by aiimsdelhi, as prophylaxis (which we take before onset to reduce the severity of covid ,if occurs), There are in vitro studies on this. My frnds n I had also taken ivermectin during our covid duties. — Ritika Bisht (@RitikaB07393831) July 1, 2021

Yes many people are claiming this is working against covid

But it is being denied because pharmaceutical companies won't be able to earn much through ivermectin — SA🇮🇳 (@Ridhs123) July 1, 2021

But bro IVERMECTIN was removed from the approved covid drug treatment list? Right!? #heard — $@ú®åʙʜ★🇮🇳 (@EHCOBRAMAN) July 1, 2021

Yes ..I Hope..As My Father And Mother Was Given This Dose Only....They Recoved Easily At Home With No Breathing Issue...Even Their Taste Was Coming...This Tab Really Works ...but Along With Other Tabs As Well...Sir — Patna Warriors (@sagarjha27) July 1, 2021

I believe so..But not sure why US banned this in middle of pandemic.. Definitely it needs more study and research. — Deepak Kumar (he/him) (@dksworldkumardk) July 1, 2021

Ivermectin used in Goa

Ivermectin was approved by the Goa High Court, as per Vishwajit P Rane, the Health Minister of Goa in May earlier this year.

"We are grateful to the Honourable High Court for accepting Government of Goa's decision to use Ivermectin for treating COVID-19. This is a crucial step taken by the Government of Goa on the advice of our expert team of doctors with an aim to help us in reducing the infectivity rate and control the surge of COVID-19 cases."

