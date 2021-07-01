Last Updated:

Emraan Hashmi Asks 'could Ivermectin Be The Silver Bullet Against COVID'; Netizens Answer

Emraan Hashmi asked if Ivermectin could be the silver bullet against COVID. Netizens answered that as per experiences to his Twitter post.

While months of research resulted in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, other alternatives providing fool-proof solutions and ease of availability were always welcome. Amid countries trying to vaccinate as many in an attempt to contain the virus, Ivermectin medicine is being talked about in his effectiveness for curing the disease. Actor Emraan Hashmi asked if the drug could be the 'silver bullet' in the treatment of COVID-19.

Emraan Hashmi on Ivermectin 

Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter to state though he 'was not a doctor', he wanted to ask if Ivermectin could be the ‘silver bullet’ in the treatment of COVID-19.

Netizens had mixed reactions to it. Some claimed that the drug had played a major role in their recovery or of their near and dear ones. Organisations like WHO had advised against the use of the drug, citing the lack of safety data, and some netizens also asked why it had been ‘banned’ at the peak of the pandemic.

Ivermectin used in Goa

Ivermectin was approved by the Goa High Court, as per Vishwajit P Rane, the Health Minister of Goa in May earlier this year.

"We are grateful to the Honourable High Court for accepting Government of Goa's decision to use Ivermectin for treating COVID-19. This is a crucial step taken by the Government of Goa on the advice of our expert team of doctors with an aim to help us in reducing the infectivity rate and control the surge of COVID-19 cases."

