Emraan Hashmi Believes 'Mumbai Saga' Is A Movie Best-experienced In Theaters; Read More

Emraan Hashmi is all set to hit the theatres with his gangster theme movie Mumbai Saga, co-starring actor John Abraham. The action-packed movie resumed its shooting last year and will be gracing the big screen on the 19th of March this year. Emraan Hashmi opened up about playing a cop in his upcoming movie with Firstpost and got candid about the upcoming film.

Emraan Hashmi on playing a 'grey character'

Emraan Hashmi talked about his upcoming action film Mumbai Saga saying that he saw the preview of the film and got talking with John Abraham and Sanjay Gupta, the director of the film. Saying that Mumbai Saga is 'a cinema film', the actor expressed his concerns over releasing the film in theatres due to the Covid protocols. Expressing his uncertainty about the box office collection the movie will manage to collect, Emraan hoped that fans who are comfortable coming to the theatre to watch the movie will enjoy it to the best.

A movie meant for theatre

The 41-year-old actor said in the interview that Mumbai Saga is a movie best experienced in the theatre. He also talked about the uncertainty of the future as Maharashtra is gearing to face another covid lockdown. The actor, who played the role of a gangster in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai will now be seen playing a cop in Mumbai Saga. Talking about his character, the actor said that he was surprised when he was offered the role of a cop as it was unlike any other Emraan Hashmi's movies' characters.

Emraan Hashmi on his character- Vijay Savarkar

Emraan talked about how he related to the character who does not live in a black and white world. Playing the role of a cop who has a loose moral compass, the actor revealed that he did not blame his character to have such a trait. Additionally, the actor said that he had not played such a character before. Emraan felt like a dignified character in his cop costume while playing the role.

Mumbai saga cast

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the action-packed movie will star Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham with an ensemble of reputed actors like Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rohit Roy. Adding to the Mumbai Saga cast, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupte will be seen in supporting roles. Mumbai Saga plot, set in the 80s and 90s, revolves around transitioning Mumbai from closing down mills to building high-rise buildings.