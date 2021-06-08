Emraan Hashmi Celebrates 9 Years Of 'Shanghai'; Shares Hilarious Video From Movie

Emraan Hashmi celebrated his film Shanghai turning 9 in his own way. The actor shared a hilarious video clip from the film where he is seen alongside co-actor Abhay Deol. The film helmed by Dibakar Banerjee was released in 2012 and had received moderate success at the box-office. Emraan Hashmi has often mentioned the film as one which is close to him.

Emraan celebrated 9 years of Shanghai with the video and wrote, "100 vada pavs, sun-baked and a bladder full later .. #9yearsofshanghai." Emraan Hashmi is believed to have delivered one of his best performances in this film and his video received the same feedback from his fans. The Raaz actor’s fans rushed in to comment praises for him as well as the film under the post. While a fan commented that the film is, "one of the most underrated, highly superior work," another commented that it is the best movie he has ever seen.

About Shanghai

Shanghai starring Emraan Hashmi, Farooq Shaikh, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Prosenjit Chatterjee in lead roles revolved around the mystery behind a social activist’s death. The film co-written and produced by its director Dibakar Banerjee narrates the lives of a bunch of people who set out to find the truth behind a murder, which the government claims to be an accident. The big reveal and the performances by the cast made it a favourite for many cinephiles.

Emraan Hashmi's movies

Emraan Hashmi’s movies are known for their portrayal of bold and strong lead characters. His career was established as a lead actor with roles in successful films such as Murder, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Kalyug, Gangster, Jannat, Murder 2, Raaz 3, and more. He also featured in the Netflix web series named Bard of Blood. The actor was last seen in the cop vs gangster film Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham. His upcoming films include Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre and Ezra. He will also play a negative role in Tiger 3, which also stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

