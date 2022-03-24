Emraan Hashmi Celebrates Birthday With Akshay Kumar On Sets Of 'Selfiee'; Watch

On Thursday, March 24, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi turned a year older. On the special occasion, the Jannat 2 fame celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew of his upcoming movie Selfiee including Akshay Kumar. The makers of the film, took to social media to give fans a glimpse of Emraan Hashmi's cake cutting ceremony on the sets of the film.

Emraan Hashmi celebrates his birthday with Akshay Kumar

In the clip shared by the makers, Emraan Hashmi looks extremely happy as he blows the candle placed on his birthday cake. Meanwhile, co-actor Akshay Kumar is seen inviting the crew members to join in during the special moment. A jolly Hashmi then goes on to cut the chocolate cake as the crew sings 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye' for him. Going by the behind-the-scenes clip, it seems that the entire 'Selfiee' gang had a gala time with each other on Emraan Hashmi's birthday. While sharing the video, the makers wrote, '@therealemraan’s birthday celebrations are in full swing on the sets of #Selfiee! This frame is everyone’s favourite!" Catch a glimpse of the celebration here:

This comes just two days after, the Selfiee family welcomed actors Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty on board. To mark the special occasion, director Raj Mehta took to Instagram to share a quirky video of the lead cast reading the script of the movie together. The video sees all the members seated inside a car as they dance their hearts out on the title track of the movie. While making the announcement, the director wrote, "Welcoming the lovely ladies to the gang! @nushrrattbharuccha and @dianapenty …hope y’all are ready!!" Watch the funny video here:

Before the shooting of Selfiee hit the floor, the director while presenting the movie penned a heartwarming note for Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. He articulated, "Gratitude always to be sharing this news! Presenting #Selfiee, a story with action, thrill, drama and entertainment! Getting to collaborate with Akshay sir one more time, and so thrilled to have the amazing Emraan Hashmi on board this time! Shooting begins soon!" Take a look at the announcement below:

Image: Instagram/@raj_a_mehta