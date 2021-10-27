Actor Emraan Hashmi, who had recently jetted off to Turkey amid speculations of him being a part of the upcoming thriller Tiger 3, revealed that he had contracted COVID-19 in the country. During a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when he was asked about his trip, the actor shared how he went to Vienna shopping and was diagnosed with the virus.

Elucidating upon the same, he said that he went to Vienna for shopping. Apart from buying things, he went for local sightseeing as there are great heritage sites and good churches. He further revealed, “I also got COVID in there for exactly four days. It wasn’t a pleasurable experience but my COVID stint was very short. I had it for exactly four days. But that’s my gift from Vienna,” as quoted by the entertainment website.

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming projects

Emraan is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Dybbuk alongside Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in the lead role. The actor during the candid chat with the entertainment portal also shared his thoughts about refraining from being a part of any horror film as he is set to return to the genre after a long time. Highlighting the reasons for his absence from the genre, Emraan shared that for the longest time, he had told himself he will not be a part of any horror film till it surprises him as an artist and also has something different for him and the audience. Over time, the Raaz 2 actor shared that nothing really came up that would excite him much, and now with Dybbuk he is happy to be back to the genre. The upcoming film is slated to run digitally on Amazon Prime Video from October 29.

The film is a Hindi remake of Prithiviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam horror film titled Ezra, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, and Tovino Thomas among others. The makers had earlier shared the trailer of the film that shows a newly-married couple, dealing with a miscarriage, moving into a new home. Meanwhile, the actor has denied every rumour of him being a part of Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3.

(Image: @TheEmraanHashmi/Instagram)