Emraan Hashmi Enjoys The 'whistles' And 'taalis' Live For His Performance In 'Mumbai Saga'

Quick links:
The lead Mumbai Saga cast member, Emraan Hashmi quite recently visited the Bandra-based Gaiety Galaxy theatre in order to witness the live reactions of the audiences to his performance in the film. As one will soon see in the video below, the audience tends to erupt in joy and make their adoration for Emraan Hashmi's character and performance known by the way of whistles and applause. The same was filmed by the actor himself while silently sitting in one of the last few rows of the theatre hall. Check out the video below.
Emraan Hashmi's new movie, Mumbai Saga is essentially a cat-and-mouse chase story featuring Amartya Rao (John Abraham), a bold and ruthless gangster that dreams of ruling the city of dreams, Bombay. Meanwhile, his upstanding nemesis, Inspector Vijay Savarkar (Hashmi) is keeping tabs on each and every move that he makes. The question that looms large over the film is "Will Savarkar be able to stop Rao from accomplishing his goal?". Mumbai Saga, which is essentially a story of the rechristening of Bombay to Mumbai, stars Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal and Jackie Shroff, amongst others. As far as Mumbai Saga release date is concerned, the Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham-starrer actioner made it to theatres gone Friday, 19th March 2021. Those who caught the actioner on its opening day have taken to Twitter in order to give their Mumbai Saga review. Some of them can be found below.
#MumbaiSagaReview 3*/5 ðŸŒŸðŸŒŸðŸŒŸ— Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 19, 2021
Good One Time Watch, Timepass film with mass masala action and dialogues.....
1st half Good, 2nd half slow but still not bad.... #JohnAbraham fantastic/ #EmraanHashmi soul of the film...
Dekh Sakte ho iss weekend pe aap sab ðŸ‘ #MumbaiSaga
I love both movie Mosagallu & Mumbai Saga ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜#kajalagarwal#MumbaiSagaReview#Mosagallu pic.twitter.com/i8ltWbFYuD— Vinay Kumar Shukla (@VinayShukla1998) March 19, 2021
#MumbaiSagaReview - @EmraanHashmi comes at a crucial juncture and ensures that he owns the scene. His ‘bad boy’ act which was his hallmark in the 1st decade of the millennium, is back in action even as he makes his presence felt in a big way right through the 2nd half of the film pic.twitter.com/PNY6d5ceio— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) March 19, 2021
Watched!!! #MumbaiSaga— Asad Jafc (@AsadJafc) March 20, 2021
Action-Packed, Masala Entertainer, Paisa Wasool Film With Seeti Maar DiloguesðŸ”¥ @TheJohnAbraham My Bro Just Mindbloying ðŸ‘ðŸ»
•
Review : ââââðŸŒŸ 5/5
•#EmraanHashmi @_SanjayGupta #JohnAbraham @TSeries @JohnAbrahamCLUB @VenetiaSarll#MumbaiSagaReview pic.twitter.com/BRYJn3E7TT
#MumbaiSaga delivers what it promised full action packed film with catchy dialogue good to see @TheJohnAbraham and @emraanhashmi on a big screen after a long time a good watch #MumbaiSagaReview @_SanjayGupta pic.twitter.com/uXB4DGDYDF— ©pratik ðŸ†” (@PratikSmarty) March 19, 2021
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.