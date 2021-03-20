Last Updated:

Emraan Hashmi Enjoys The 'whistles' And 'taalis' Live For His Performance In 'Mumbai Saga'

Emraan Hashmi quite recently visited a Mumbai-based cinema hall in order to be the first-hand witness to the audience reactions to his performance in his film

Ganesh Raheja
The lead Mumbai Saga cast member, Emraan Hashmi quite recently visited the Bandra-based Gaiety Galaxy theatre in order to witness the live reactions of the audiences to his performance in the film. As one will soon see in the video below, the audience tends to erupt in joy and make their adoration for Emraan Hashmi's character and performance known by the way of whistles and applause. The same was filmed by the actor himself while silently sitting in one of the last few rows of the theatre hall. Check out the video below.

Emraan Hashmi bears witness to the reaction for his performance in 'Mumbai Saga':

 

About Mumbai Saga:

Emraan Hashmi's new movie, Mumbai Saga is essentially a cat-and-mouse chase story featuring Amartya Rao (John Abraham), a bold and ruthless gangster that dreams of ruling the city of dreams, Bombay. Meanwhile, his upstanding nemesis, Inspector Vijay Savarkar (Hashmi) is keeping tabs on each and every move that he makes. The question that looms large over the film is "Will Savarkar be able to stop Rao from accomplishing his goal?". Mumbai Saga, which is essentially a story of the rechristening of Bombay to Mumbai, stars Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal and Jackie Shroff, amongst others. As far as Mumbai Saga release date is concerned, the Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham-starrer actioner made it to theatres gone Friday, 19th March 2021. Those who caught the actioner on its opening day have taken to Twitter in order to give their Mumbai Saga review. Some of them can be found below.

Mumbai Saga review by the Twitterati:

 

