Emraan Hashmi Gives Glimpse Of His Workout Routine For 'Tiger 3', Flaunts His Biceps

Bollywod actor Emraan Hashmi is preparing hard for his character in the upcoming flick, Tiger 3! The actor recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture of himself. In the picture, Emraan can be seen sweating it out in the gym and flaunting his biceps. Sharing the picture, he penned a simple note. Take a look.

Emraan Hashmi sweats out in the gym for Tiger 3!

In the picture, Emraan Hashmi can be seen sporting a black sleeveless hoodie with a matching mask. The Jannat star accessorised himself with a black watch. He can be seen flaunting his biceps as he picked up a heavy dumbell. Hashmi can be seen looking ahead as he posed for the camera. As for the caption, the actor simply wrote, "Just another arms day!"

As soon as the stunning picture was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to compliment the actor for his toned physique. A fan commented, "Tiger Tiger Tiger" with a fire emoticon, while another one penned, "Preparation for tiger 3" with praising hands and a fire emoticon. A netizen chipped in, "You look hotty" with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one added, "Damn, we like arms day." An Instagram user commented, "This is amazing. Can't wait to see you in 'Tiger 3."

Well, this isn't the first time, Emraan Hashmi has dropped a hot picture of himself. The actor, who is quite active on Instagram, has been hinting to his fans and followers that he has been going through a lot of fitness routines in order to achieve a look for the antagonist in his upcoming action film. Earlier, he dropped a shirtless picture where he flaunted his chiseled abs. He donned navy blue-hued track pants and a printed red bandana. The actor can also be seen wearing a black mask adhering to the COVID-19 precautions. He captioned the picture as, "Only just the beginning!!!" For the unversed, Tiger 3 is the third film in the Ek Tha Tiger franchise. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan. It also features Katrina Kaif as a Pakistani spy named Zoya Humaini.

