Emraan Hashmi Has Two Major Reasons That Call For A Much Needed Celebration; Check Pics

Emraan Hashmi recently celebrated the crossing of 300 million views on his latest song Lut Gaye along with his own birthday. The actor threw a success party for the same reasons and several prominent personalities joined Emraan on this occasion. A fan page of the actor took to Instagram to post pictures from the event and fans of Emraan seemed delighted to share in his joy.

Emraan Hashmi has two major reasons that call for a celebration

A fan page posted pictures of the actor where he can be seen cutting a cake as he celebrated his birthday and the success of the song Lut Gaye. The caption mentions that it was indeed a double celebration for Emraan Hashmi, as he was joined by the artists of the song Lut Gaye. The actor, along with Jubin Nautiyal and Bhushan Kumar, cut the cake and thus took part in the celebrations. Several other prominent personalities accompanied Emraan Hashmi on this day as he celebrated his birthday as well. The series of pictures posted by the fan account revealed that the artists had a total blast at the celebrations as they were seen in all smiles.

The actor cut two cakes for two celebrations respectively. The people around him seemed to enjoy the celebrations as Emraan later spoke a few words. Fans of the actor too seemed extremely delighted as they saw the pictures shared by the fan account. They wished the actor well and complimented him on the success of the music video. A few days back, the actor himself posted the promo for 250 million views on the song and thus seemed extremely happy about the response his song garnered. Meanwhile, he also shared some positive reviews for the film Mumbai Saga in which he plays a pivotal role. The movie has been released in theatres and fans have seemed to enjoy the thrilling film. The actor seemed quite impressed with the response to the film and he shared a small snippet from the theatres where fans seemed to enjoy themselves as they watched Emraan Hashmi on the big screen after a long time.