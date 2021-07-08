Last Updated:

Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Other Stars Keep It Casual As They Get Snapped In Mumbai

The film industry celebrities went out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday, right from their departure from the gym to arrival at the airport.

Emraan Hashmi
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai actor Emraan Hashmi was dressed in black and grey athleisure as the paparazzi snapped him on his way out of the gym.

Mouni Roy
Gold actor Mouni Roy kept it stylish in a black one-piece, sunglasses and a handbag as she was clicked arriving at the Mumbai airport for her journey.

Angad Bedi
Pink actor Angad Bedi posed for cameras at the Mumbai airport in a denim-dominated look and sunglasses to go with it.

Rashami Desai
Can you guess this masked actress dressed in a hoodie and shorts? The answer is Rashami Desai.

Mira Rajput Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor too was seen arriving for her journey at the Mumbai airport in casual attire. 

