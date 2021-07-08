Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Other Stars Keep It Casual As They Get Snapped In Mumbai

Last Updated: 8th July, 2021 14:23 IST

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor too was seen arriving for her journey at the Mumbai airport in casual attire.

Can you guess this masked actress dressed in a hoodie and shorts? The answer is Rashami Desai.

Pink actor Angad Bedi posed for cameras at the Mumbai airport in a denim-dominated look and sunglasses to go with it.

Gold actor Mouni Roy kept it stylish in a black one-piece, sunglasses and a handbag as she was clicked arriving at the Mumbai airport for her journey.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai actor Emraan Hashmi was dressed in black and grey athleisure as the paparazzi snapped him on his way out of the gym.

