Emraan Hashmi On His Role In 'Mumbai Saga': 'I Relate To More Flawed Characters'

Emraan Hashmi is all set to play the role of Vijay Savarkar in his upcoming action-crime film Mumbai Saga alongside John Abraham. In an interview with Firstpost, Emraan had revealed that his character is a righteous cop whose moral compass wavered at times. Talking about his definition of a perfectly imperfect character, the 41-year-old actor sat down with PTI for a candid interview.

'The era of glorifying heroes is over'

Talking about perfect characters and heroes, Emraan voiced out his opinions on glorifying heroes in cinema who are perfect in every aspect. Emraan expressed that the audience now likes to see a character with 'more flaws and imperfections' as they relate more to them. The Murder actor revealed that he has gravitated towards gritty characters with an edge to their personality. He said that the only way to make characters more relatable to that audience is to have flaws and shades to their personality.

'Break the status quo'

Emraan Hashmi further continued his point stating that people are going through difficult times and live with a moral compass. Talking about his fascination with edgy characters, the actor revealed that he enjoys roles that break the status quo. Just like his role in his upcoming Mumbai Saga, where the actor was initially hesitant to play the role but agreed after director Sanjay Gupta convinced that 'a cop is just a gangster in a uniform'.

'Grey character'

According to the reports from Firstpost, Emraan liked a character whose world was not black and white but always had a grey side to their personality. The actor refused to play perfect characters saying that he would like to play aspirational characters even if they are dark in nature as there is always a reason behind it. He also talked about his character in Mumbai Saga saying that he shared his role's ambition and drive to achieve the unattainable in his career.

A look at Emraan Hashmi's movies

Known for his bold and unconventional roles, Emraan made his name in Bollywood through super hit movies like Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, and Kalyug. A turning point in the actor's career was the year 2008 when Jannat was released, followed by his role in Raaz: The Mystery Continues. Emraan Hashmi's movies like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Raaz Reboot, and Baadshaho were thoroughly enjoyed by his fans.