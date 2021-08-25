Emraan Hashmi Opens Up About Serial Kisser Tag In Bollywood; Says 'was Getting Sick Of It'

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is currently gearing up for the release of his film Chehre, which is slated to release theatrically on August 27. The Murder 2 actor will be essaying the role of a business tycoon in the Rumi Jaffery directorial, which also stars Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The 42-year-old actor has been known for essaying bold roles in his earlier movies, a tag that has stuck to him ever since. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Hashmi opened up about how he 'got sick' of 'being the guy who was kissing all heroines', with people stereotyping him as a 'serial kisser' and overlooking all other roles he has portrayed in his career.

Emraan Hashmi is 'sick' of the 'serial kisser' tag

The actor had established himself as a popular name in the early 2000s with his sultry roles in movies like Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Kalyug and Aksar. Emraan mentioned how in the first 10 years of his career, he was doing these movies and mentioned that he 'unfortunately' gave himself the 'serial kisser' tag as a joke, which later on caught momentum and the media started talking about it. The tag, he mentioned, overpowered everything from an article about him or a film that he did, becoming a priority.

The Dirty Picture actor added that he reached his saturation point and 'got sick' of 'being the guy who was kissing all the heroines', despite all his movies doing well at that point. He felt that his needs as an actor were maturing, but the scripts that he was getting made him stick to what was working for him then. Hashmi added that he wasn't getting any creative fulfilment, as everyone in the industry wanted a Xerox copy of everything.

However, with movies like Shanghai and Tigers, the audiences have loved the actor's performances, which he says have given him a lot of love on social media.

More about Hashmi's upcoming projects

The actor is now set to appear in the mystery thriller Chehre, which is slated for a theatrical release on August 27. It is set against the backdrop of a mock courtroom drama, wherein Hashmi will essay the role of a business tycoon (Karan Oberoi). It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, who will be a lawyer (Advocate Veer Sahay). Apart from the duo, the movie will also star Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. The thriller is being bankrolled by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private.

Back in May 2019, the movie had commenced its shoot and was slated for a worldwide release on July 17, 2020. However, the release date got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will finally premiere on August 27, 2021. Apart from Chehre, Hashmi is also gearing up for Tiger 3.

(Source- Bollywood Bubble)

IMAGE- THEREALEMRAAN/ INSTA