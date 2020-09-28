Emraan Hashmi Portrays A Crime Lord In 'Harami' Trailer; Debuts Wild New Avatar

Emraan Hashmi has been the talk of the town for some of his upcoming releases. His latest film Harami’s trailer was just released and his fans have certainly been loving it. The video shows Emraan Hashmi taking on a completely new avatar. Read more to know about Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming action-drama, Harami.

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film, Harami trailer released

The trailer of Harami shows Emraan Hashmi in a never-seen-before avatar. He is seen playing the role of English-speaking crime lord who leads a group of 4 children who pickpocket for a living. Out of the four boys, one boy takes some money from a middle-class man which forces the man to take his own life after being robbed. The teenage boy then meets the man’s daughter and has a change of heart because of the problems he created for the family. He then plans to take revenge from Emraan Hashmi in order to avenge the middle-class man’s death. The trailer has already managed to gain a lot of attention on various social media sites.

More about Harami cast

The film has been directed by Shyam Madiraju and it is scheduled to be aired at Busan International Film Festival 2020. This Busan Film festival will be held between October 21 and October 30. The movie also stars some popular actors of the industry including Rizwan Shaikh, Dhanshree Patil, Harsh Rajendra Rane, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Mahindra Ghadkar, Sarthak Dusane, Manish Mishra, Yash Kamble, Durgesh Gupta, Aditya Bhagat, Starr Liu, Diksha Nisha and Adil Khan in prominent roles. Emraan also shared the film’s trailer on his Twitter and wrote, “#Harami trailer out now !! @ShyamMadiraju #haramitrailer”.

More about Emraan Hashmi

On the professional end, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in his suspense thriller release, The Body. The film was a remake of the Spanish film, The Body that was also adapted by the Southern film industries. The Kannada film industry has a The Body remake called Game and on the other hand, Oru Melliya Kodu is another remake of the Spanish film that was released in Tamil. The Hindi remake, The Body stars some of the most popular stars of the industry including Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. This movie also marked Bollywood acting veteran Rishi Kapoor’s last film appearance before he died in April 2020.

