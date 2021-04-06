Emraan Hashmi Refuses To Pose With Fans Not Following COVID-19 Protocol Amid Surging Cases

COVID-19 cases have surged in Mumbai in the last few weeks. With increasing COVID-19 cases, several B-town actors, including Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, and Ranbir Kapoor, have also caught the virus. With the severity of the diseases, precautions are a must to follow. Recently, Indian actor Emraan Hashmi was also spotted keeping his distance from fans who were not following the basic protocols.

Emraan Hashmi spotted refusing selfies

Photographer Yogen Shah recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video of Emraan Hashmi. The actor was asking his fans to keep a distance. The Raaz 2 actor later refused to take selfies as the fans were not wearing masks and were violating the protocol of maintaining social distance.

Apparently, Emraan arrived at his gym in Bandra. The actor was asked for selfies by his fans wearing t-shirts with his face on them. The actor first allowed them to take selfies maintaining a distance. When one of the fans was coming closer, the actor refused to take selfies and moved into the building.

Fans of the actor reacted to the video and appreciated him for maintaining a distance. While some called him 'cool', others expressed their views about people who are not following COVID-19 protocols. Here's how the fans reacted.

Emraan Hashmi's latest film postponed

One of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movies Chehre was postponed due to surging COVID-19 cases. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a letter with his followers. In the letter, it was written that due to the increasing cases of COVID-19, the release of the movie Chehre is being postponed from April 9, 2021. The caption of the post read 'The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinemas soon. Until then, stay safe! - Team #Chehre. Emraan Hashmi will also appear in the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Promo Image Source: Emraan Hashmi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.