Emraan Hashmi Reveals His Epic Body Transformation; Says 'it Is Just The Beginning'

Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram to share his epic body transformation. The actor gave the major body goals through his photo. Hashmi while sharing the photo wrote that it was just the beginning. The actor is currently prepping for his role in the upcoming action movie Tiger 3.

Emraan Hashmi's epic transformation

Fans were left in awe by Emraan Hashmi's transformation. The actor wrote "Only just the beginning" as he shared a shirtless photo of himself while wearing a mask. Various media outlets reported that Hashmi underwent the transformation for his role in the upcoming movie Tiger 3, where he will be playing the role of the main antagonist. One user commented on the actor's post that his beginning was an end body goal for many. While other fans were all hearts for Emraan's shredded body and left heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section.

Emraan Hashmi pays tribute to Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on 7th July at the age of 98. Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram to express her grief over the veteran actor's demise. In his post, he wrote "Before I began my career my grandmom told me that seeing all Dilip Saab’s movies is all I would ever need to feel inspired and start learning the craft. An artist who was subtle, nuanced and never used unnecessary theatrics to portray his characters. That is why he will always be the G.O.A.T . RIP Dilip Saab."

Emraan Hashmi's Chehre gets postponed

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming mystery-thriller movie Chehre was initially scheduled to release on 9th April 2021 in theatres but was postponed due to rising cases of Covid -19. The movie also features veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan alongside Emraan in the lead role. The movie also features actors like Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. Amitabh will be seen playing the role of a lawyer while Emraan will be seen portraying the role of a business tycoon. The actor took to his Instagram and wrote that the movie was postponed and wrote "The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinemas soon. Until then, stay safe!."

