Emraan Hashmi Shares Teaser Of Upcoming Film ‘Dybbuk – The Curse’; Fans Show Excitement

Emraan Hashmi, who was most recently seen in Chehre, is currently gearing up for his next film, Dybbuk - The Curse is Real, which will hit the digital screen via Amazon Prime Video on October 29. The actor is well-known for his work in horror films and fans cannot wait to see him in one yet again. The teaser of the actor's upcoming film was released on Monday, and it looks be a spooky adventure. The film will also see Nikita Dutta in the lead role opposite Hashmi.

Dybbuk – The Curse is Real teaser out

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming film, Dybbuk - The Curse is Real starring Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for its release. The film will be the Hindi remake of Prithiviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam horror film Ezra. The teaser of the film began with Nikita Dutta's character trying to open a box, which leads to terrifying events taking place. However, the teaser of the film does not reveal much about the plot. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the movie has made some changes to the original Malayalam version or is an accurate remake.

Watch the teaser here

Fans immediately headed to the comments section of Emraan Hashmi's tweet about the teaser of the film, and hailed the actor. A fan from Syria called the actor the 'king of horror movies' and referred to his upcoming film as an 'atomic bomb'.

Another fan called the teaser 'super mysterious' and mentioned that they can't wait for it to release. Although fans are waiting for the trailer of the film to get more insight, they were over the moon with the teaser and expressed their excitement on Twitter. A fan also mentioned that the wait was 'finally over' and expressed excitement about the release of the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Wow I m so excited 😍The king of horror movies and king of my heart no one can ever compete with you❤ After chehre masterpiece surely another atomic bomb awaits us I love you and will love you forever meri jaan All the best I m big fan girl from Syria @emraanhashmi #EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/SBztdVt3qe — ♡ 🇮🇳 Rawan Abje 🇸🇾 ♡ (@Rawan_Abje) October 18, 2021

Finally....🎉❤️. Wait is over !! So excited for #dybbuk wow !! I love horror movies and if Emmi sir is the part of it then I love love loveeeeeeee itttttttttt🤩❤️😘 — Ekta Gupta (@Emmi_Lover_Ekta) October 18, 2021

Woww so excited for this 👻 the wait is finally over 🥰 thnk you sir for entertaining us — 𝖪𝖺𝗂𝗇𝖺𝗍 (Emmi fan girl) (@KainatKaino4) October 18, 2021

Emraan Hashmi was recently in the news regarding speculations about the actor being a part of the third film in the Tiger franchise. A fan's picture with the actor in Austria went viral on Twitter, and fans realised that Tiger 3 was being shot in Austria too. This came after the actor denied being a part of the film, which will also star Katrina Kaif.

Image: Instagram/@thedybbukmovie