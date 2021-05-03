Emraan Hashmi Shares Tips To Follow Before And After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Actors, celebrities and influencers around the country have been trying their best to spread awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine and also urging people to get it as soon as possible. Following suit, Emraan Hashmi also took to his Instagram feed recently and shared tips to follow before and after a person gets it. Take a look at what he had to share as you scroll down.

Emraan Hashmi shares tips to follow before and after you get the COVID-19 vaccine

On May 2, 2021, the actor took to the social media platform and shared tips that one should follow before they enrol for the vaccine. The post included four tips which were staying hydrated, getting a proper night of sleep as well as consuming a diet full of zinc-rich foods. Emraan’s post also asked people to not be fearful of the vaccine.

The caption he added was, “Some essential guidelines before you take your scheduled vaccination”. The post has been liked by several of the actor’s fans and followers who are also thanking him and sending him love for sharing it. Take a look at some of the reactions under the post.

Followed by this, on May 3, 2021, the actor shared a post on all the precautions and practices that one should take up after they get the jab. This was a long eight slide post that also asked people who get vaccinated to get good amounts of rest and constantly drink fluids like buttermilk, juices and also have fruits that have higher water content. The post also included all the common problems like fever, fatigue, head and body aches that one faces after getting vaccinated as well as the home methods of treating them.

The last slide of the post mentioned how it can take up to 1-3 days for all the symptoms to subside and it also suggested for the person to keep their doctors in the loop. In his caption with this post, Emraan wrote, “Post-vaccination guidelines #lukecoutinho #covidindia #covid_19 #covÄ±d #vaccine”. The post also has fans thanking him in the comments.

Promo Image Courtesy: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

