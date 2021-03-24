Emraan Hashmi Thanks Fans For Their "wishes And Blessings" On 42nd Birthday

Emraan Hashmi has been a part of the film industry for a long time now and has established himself as one of the prominent actors in the business. He has given several memorable acting performances which has created a strong and loyal fan base for him. On the occasion of Emraan Hashmi’s birthday, his fans have been sending their heartfelt wishes to the actor and wishing success for his latest film Mumbai Saga. Emraan has made sure to acknowledge all their wishes by thanking them in his recent tweet.

Emraan Hashmi thanks his fans for birthday wishes

While the actor makes sure to actively promote all of his upcoming films on social media, it is not often that he interacts with his followers on a more personal note. However, on the occasion of his birthday, he has used this opportunity to thank his fans for all the wishes they have been sending him. He simply thanked them in his tweet for their “love and blessings” and sent “lots of love” for them. The tweet promptly received a barrage of messages from his fans, who expressed their excitement on the special day and continued sending him their birthday wishes.

Emraan’s latest film Mumbai Saga has released barely a few days ago and it appears to be going strong at the box office at this moment. He has played the role of a determined police officer Vijay Savarkar who aims to take on the gangs in the city. John Abraham has played the role of Amartya Rao, who is a feared gangster in the city of Mumbai. This film is based on the era of 70’s and 80’s, which saw the rise of quite a few gangsters in the city.

Happy birthday sir ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — Ujjwal...ðŸ¥± (@luci_33_01) March 24, 2021

Love you so much — ð•¯ð’Šð’‚ðŸ–¤ (@woIfieDia) March 24, 2021

You deserve all the love star â¤ï¸



Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi — Komi roy (@Emraanian4EVER) March 24, 2021

Happy birthday my hero my life line â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/SotozXB6PH — Silu Hashmi Official (@HashmiSilu) March 24, 2021

May your year filled with loads of fun, excitement and beautiful memories. Happy Birthday. To my favorite actor, wish you a very happy birthday and may you spread more and more happiness get many more awards and honors in your life. Many happy returns of the day…

ðŸŽ‚ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ — Chintyaaa (@Sanket_Ganvir) March 24, 2021

Emraan Hashmi has a quite a few upcoming films under his belt. He is all set to appear in Chehre very soon, with other upcoming films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ezra adding to this list. The actor has worked in many hit films throughout his career, where he has proved his acting prowess. Some of his top films include Baadshaho, Raja Natwarlal, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Jannat and many more. The actor has turned 42 on March 24.