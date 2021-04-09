Emraan Hashmi Thanks His Fans For 400 Million Views On 'Lut Gaye' Music Video

Emraan Hashmi recently took to his Instagram to thank his fans for 400 million views on his song Lut Gaye. In the post, he added a snippet from the music video where he is dancing with co-star Yukti. Check it out:

Emraan Hashmi's song Lut Gaye/ Love You To Death reaches 400 million views

In the caption of the post, Hashmi wrote, "And we all are drenched with the raining love on #LutGaye. Thank you so much for making it reach the milestone of an astounding 400M views on YouTube. Tune in. #LoveYouToDeath". The comment section is filled with his fans leaving heart emoticons.

The song is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and is a love ballad. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, written by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The music video is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The song was released on February 17, and since then the music video on YouTube has gained 400 million views. The song went on to trend on different social media platforms where people used the songs to create videos. Check out the song.

The song narrates the story of a young man who tries to flee from a bunch of goons. He enters a random hotel for cover where a posh wedding is expected to happen within the next few hours. He then hides amongst the guests to avoid any suspicions. Later on, the bride falls in love with him and leaves her wedding to run away with him. The song then focuses on the chemistry between the two.

Emraan Hashmi's Instagram post on the release of his new film

Earlier, Emraan took to his Instagram to announce that due to the pandemic and further restrictions, there will be a delay in the release of his new film. The movie Chehre was supposed to release on April 9. In the post shared by the actor, he mentioned that he is thankful for the response to the trailer and that he wants his fans to experience the movie in theatres. Lastly, he asked his fans to be safe. The movie will feature Emraan and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav.

